Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Erica Fernandes is all set to make her debut on the digital platform with former Bigg Boss contestant and television producer Vikas Gupta’s new web-series which will be a venture of his Lostboy Productions.

Ekta Kapoor on Wednesday shared a photo on her official Instagram account and announced that Erica Fernandes has been webbed and she will be seen in the digital show by Vikas Gupta’s Lostboy Productions. Erica Fernandes is best known as Prerna from Ekta Kapoor’s popular television show Kasautii Zindagii Kay which has been topping the TRP charts.

It will be interesting to see Erica on the digital platform as she has a massive fan base, especially youth. Erica Fernandes is one of the most popular television actresses, who shot to fame after starring in hit television daily soap Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, and has now gained more popularity after starring in Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Prerna.

Erica Fernandes is also an Internet sensation and has a crazy fan base on social media platforms such as Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. She is one of the most stunning telly actresses who has been winning our hearts with her phenomenal performance in Kasauti reboot.

Vikas Gupta, who got the mastermind tag after he participated in the 11th season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss, is a former creative head of a channel, a television producer and a very creative person who is known for producing shows like Punch Beat.

Vikas Gupta became a very popular name after participated in Bigg Boss 11 where he emerged as one of the finalists on the show. It will be interesting to see how Vikas’s mind and Erica’s acting skills will work like once they collaborate.

Ekta Kapoor made the announcement on her official Instagram account on Wednesday.

