With her superb styling and powerful performances, Erica Fernandes makes everyone a fan of her. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay charm has been hogging headlines very often these days. Be it her gorgeous make-up videos on YouTube or her lovely Bengali styling, Erica Fernandes knows how to engage her fans the right way.

Rising high on the success meters, the diva is currently winning hearts with her lead role in Ekta Kapoor's show.

Rising high on the success meters, the diva is currently winning hearts with her lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s show. She is also emerging as one of the most loved television actors currently and is continuing to steal the show. Upping her style game once again, the diva took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her looking adorable as ever. In ripped black jeans and funky jacket, Erica is looking like a complete swag girl! Take a look yourself!

The popular actor has become a talk of the town for her on-point glam game. Looking uber-hot in her social media updates, she has managed to garner more than 1.3 million followers on Instagram. And why wouldn’t she? In case you have missed to take a look at the worthy Instagram profile of Erica Jennifer Fernandes, take a glimpse!

