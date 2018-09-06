Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2: Popular Indian TV hit series Kasauti Zindagi Kay season 2 (Trials of life) premier will take place on September 25, 2018 on Star Plus. Versatile actress Erica Jennifer Fernandes will be playing the lead role of Prerna Sharma in the hit television series. In season 1 of Kasuati Zindagi Kay, Shweta Tiwari had played the role of Prerna Sharma. Erica Fernandes has previously worked in SONY TV programme Kuck Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and been a part of Hindu, Telugu, Tamil and Marathi films.

Kasauti Zindagi Kay (Trials of life) is an upcoming Indian television daily soap which has been created by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. Kasauti Zindagi Kay will be a reboot to 2001 hit television series Kasuati Zindagi Kay. The series season 2 is scheduled to premiere on 25 September 2018 on Star Plus. The season 1 of Kasauti Zindagi Kay was a hit programme which ran for several years. The series became an instant hit among Indian households while its actors who played the lead roles in season 1 of the programme including Shweta Tiwari who played Prerna, Cezanne Khan as Anurag Basu, Jennifer Winget as Sneha Bajaj, Ronit Roy as Rishabh Bajaj and others also became households name.

Banking upon the success of the series during its season 1, makers of the show are hopeful that the second series will also be a hit. According to reports, Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 will see Erica Fernandes as Prerna Sharma and Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu in the lead roles. Erica Jennifer Fernandes or better known by her industry name Erica Fernandes is an Indian actress, model, vlogger who has appeared in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu films. Erica Fernandes will be playing the lead role of Prerna Sharma in Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2. The role was earlier played by Shweta Tiwari in Kasuati Zindagi Kay season 1 which was launched in 2001.

Who is Erica Jennifer Fernandes?

Erica Fernandes was born in May 7, 1993 in a Konkani Mangalorean Catholic family in Mangalore, Karnataka. She completed her graduation B.A. from SIES College of Arts, Science, and Commerce, Sion, Mumbai. Erica is best know for her character Dr Sonakshi Bose in SONY TV show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. She is also popular on YouTube via her channel where she talks about makeup and skincare techniques and currently has more than 500,000 subscribers. Talking about her relationship, according to rumours, she is dating her rumoured boyfriend Shaheer Sheikh.

Erica Jennifer Fernandes has previously worked in televisions series like Kuck Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. She was also the part of Colors TV show Box Cricket League 2 as contestant and later on MTV India on Box Cricket League 3. Apart from working in TV series, she has been a part of Tamil films like Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu, Virattu, Vizhithiru, Kannada movie Ninnindale and Buguri, Telugu movie Galipatam and Hindi film Babloo Happy Hai.

