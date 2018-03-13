Esha Deol is all set to make her Bollywood comeback in Ram Kamal Mukherjee's short film Cakewalk, Mukherjee is the biographer of her mother Hema Malini. The actress said,"when Ram Kamal Mukherjee was interviewing me for his book on my mother the idea of making a film on the journey of a woman came struck my mind," says Esha. After getting married Esha had purposely taken the break from the movies. she got married to Bharat Takhtani had a baby girl Radhya.

Esha Deol is all set to make her Bollywood comeback in Ram Kamal Mukherjee’s short film Cakewalk, Mukherjee is the biographer of her mother Hema Malini. Esha will be playing the role of a chef in this short film. In this movie, she will be depicting the professional and personal life of a woman in our society. The film will be directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee. The actress said,”when Ram Kamal Mukherjee was interviewing me for his book on my mother the idea of making a film on the journey of a woman came struck my mind,” says Esha.

After getting married Esha had purposely taken the break from the movies. she got married to Bharat Takhtani had a baby girl Radhya. Ram Kamal Mukherjee said,” I always wanted to be a storyteller I was waiting for right time, it was actually Esha Deol who persuaded me to me direct a movie,” said Mukherjee. The story and screenplay of the movie are written by Mukherjee, and the film will be co-directed by Abhra Chakraborty, who has served the renowned national award-winning director Bappaditya Bandhopadhya in Elar Chaar Adhyay.

Abhra on her collaboration with Mukherjee she said,”I have heard about him from Bappada. After Bappada passed away when I got a call from him to tie up for this film, I without wasting any time agreed,” says Abhra. This movie will be completely shot in Kolkata by the end of March and Esha will be seen in a new transformation, she would be thoroughly different.The music of the film will be composed by Shailendra Sayanti.

The actress said,” I believe on the basis of his understanding with women from various aspects of life he came to the conclusion to make a movie. He has magnificently compiled incident in his story, says Esha. When Esha was asked about why a short film, not a full-length feature film she said, “I believe it is appropriate time to make a short film and honestly speaking my first priority is my daughter Radhya. I have asked my husband to take an off for few days to be with her daughter Radhya so I will be able to wrap the shoot in one go.

