No Entry actor Esha Deol took to her Instagram to share about her second pregnancy. She shared a cute picture of her adorable daughter Radhya. In the photograph, it is mentioned that their little kid is being promoted. Till now, her post has received 27, 736 likes

Esha Deol announces her second pregnancy with an adorable photo of Radhya, see photo

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani who are te proud parents of an adorable babay girl Radhya is all set to welcome another child. Esha took to Instagram to announce it on Instagram. Esha shared a photograph of their cute daughter Radhya’a photograph on Instagram. The photo reads as she is being promoted to big sister. Soon after her post, the followers flooded the comments section with compliments and comngratulatory wishes. Till now this post has received 27, 736 likes. Radhya looks in a white onesie and a ponytail.

Esha and her husband, Bharat Takhtani had welcomed Radhya in 2017. Seapkibgto a leading daily, Bharat Takhtani said that they were happy to name their daughter as Radhya Takhtani. The name has been decided by Esha and him. Celina Jaitley who acted along with Esha was the first to send her congratulatory wishes. She wrote in the comments section that she can’t express her happiness for Bharat and Radhya.

Bharat and Esha exchanged their wedding vows in December 2012. Esha is the daughter of the veteran actors Hema Malini and Dharmendra. She recently shared a picture showing three generations of her family- her mother, her daughter and herself.

On the work front, Esha had been featured in various movies such as Dhoom and No Entry. She recently recieved positive reviews for her short film, Cakewalk. She also participated in 2015 season of MTV Roadies as a ‘gang leader’. Esha has often times been spotted along with her mother Hema Malini at a variety of events such as fashion stores, openings, and parties.

