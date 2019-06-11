Esha Deol and her husband Bharat Takhtani blessed with a baby girl. The coupled had announced the name of the little princess on the Instagram handle,Miraya Takhtani.

Bollywood actress Esha Deol and her husband Bharat Takhtani have announced the birth of her second daughter. The couple welcomed their second child, a baby girl on June 10. Esha shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday and even revealed the name of her little princess Miraya Takhtani.

In her post, Esha thanked everyone for their love and blessings and welcomed her little one into the family. Esha also expressed her gratitude toward her fans and well-wishers for their love and blessings on behalf of her baby girl Radhya Takhtani and ‘proud parents’.

The photo posted on her account had the text, “Welcome to our tribe…Miraya Takhtani. Born on June 10, 2019. Gratitude to the divine.“Thank you very much for the love & blessings.”The couple’s first daughter, Radhya, was born in October 2017.

Meanwhile, in the comment section, Esha Deol’s Instafam congratulated the couples and family for the news. Bharat Takhtani too had taken to his Instagram handle and sharing the same image and thanked everyone for their wishes.

Esha and Bharat shared only the glimpses of their darling daughter and till May 7, 2018, when Esha had delighted their fans with Radhya’s first full photograph on her Instagram handle.

Now, Esha Deol frequently posts the picture along with her daughter, on her respective social media pages. Recently, Esha Deol shared a picture of herself with Radhya from the latter’s dance recital at her school. The mother-daughter duo was twinning in green sarees.

Earlier this month, Esha had a blasting and fun-filled baby shower. Sharing glimpses from her baby shower ceremony, Esha looked stunning in a pink maxi dress, flaunting her baby bump.

