Esha Deol, husband Bharat Takhtani take baby Miraya home: Esha Deol was earlier spotted leaving the hospital with her husband, elder daughter and her newborn baby in Mumbai. She welcomed her second child Miraya on June 10, 2019, Monday. Take look at the first pictures posts second child delivery here:

Esha Deol, husband Bharat Takhtani take baby Miraya home: Bollywood actress Esha Deol and husband Bharat Takhtani welcomed their second child- Miraya on Monday, June 10. The duo was spotted leaving from the hospital later today with their elder daughter Radhya and their newborn Miraya.

Dressed in a purple maxi dress with husband Bharat the happy couple leave for their home. In an interview with leading daily, Esha Deol said that Bharat is a lucky guy to be surrounded by three women for life. We are very happy to have one more girl in our lives.

Esha Deol about a day back took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture of revealing baby’s name in the viral post, she thanked her fans, friends and family members for their blessings and love. Take a look a their first photos here:

Hema Malini and Dharmendra too were spotted outside the hospital as they were visiting the newborn at the hospital. As per reports, Hema Malini took a break from her political career to support and be there for Esha Deol’s second delivery.

Esha and Bharat had their first child Radhya on October 20, 2017, who is two years elder than her sister Miraya. Take a look at her baby shower pictures here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App