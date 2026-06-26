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Home > Entertainment News > Esha Deol Opens Up On Life After Divorce From Bharat Takhtani; Reveals What She Misses The Most

Esha Deol Opens Up On Life After Divorce From Bharat Takhtani; Reveals What She Misses The Most

Speaking on the Curly Tales podcast, Esha Deol got brutally honest about her life after her 2024 divorce from Bharat Takhtani. The actress confessed that she deeply misses love and romance, describing herself as a total "rom-com person." However, she insists that the split hasn't diluted her ultimate faith in love, pointing to the unconditional bond shared by her parents, Hema Malini and Dharmendra, as her permanent relationship benchmark.

Esha Deol, Image Credits- Instagram/@imeshadeol
Esha Deol, Image Credits- Instagram/@imeshadeol

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-06-26 17:27 IST

Esha Deol has finally talked about how it feels like to be a single parent in the context of her highly publicized separation from her husband Bharat Takhtani. After getting married in 2012, the couple decided to end their marriage jointly in 2024, after years of married life.

Esha Deol has shared many personal things on her mental state of mind, current status in love affairs, and reasons why she did not lose hope in love despite getting separated through an episode of the Curly Tales podcast.

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What Does Esha Deol Miss The Most After Her Divorce?

Craving Romance and Love Stories

When posed with the question regarding the things which are missing from her life due to her separation, Esha let loose without any reserve. This actress stated that she was missing the company of love and romance in her life greatly. She considered herself to be “a hopeless romantic.”

“I think love and romance are the most important things in a person’s life, which I am currently missing. I love to be romantic. I am a complete rom-com person. I love love songs and I love love stories.”

Why Her Belief In Love Remains Unshaken

Although Esha went through the process of a marriage breakup, she strongly believed that her basic outlook regarding relationships remained unaltered. She stressed that heartbreaks were merely an inevitable part of the human life cycle and shouldn’t make anyone bitter.

The Parental Benchmark

Her unshakable belief in love was a result of her parents, who were veterans Hema Malini and Dharmendra. Esha stated that being brought up amidst their love for each other had made her think about the kind of love she should experience in her life. “Yes, break-ups do happen. In the past, I have dated some boys and broken off, but this does not weaken my concept of love because we have all been brought up seeing the love between Hema ji and Dharmendra ji.”

Handling The Media Glare Respectfully

Guarding the Children’s Privacy

It has always been challenging for anyone dealing with a breakup and more so when one is in the limelight and having two kids, namely Radhya and Miraya. Esha went on to say that although she never wanted her personal affairs to make any headlines in the media, she and Bharat recognized their duty to announce it.

“It’s very personal. It’s just between two people.” This is what Esha said regarding how difficult it is to share personal information when there are children involved. “I am not the type of person, or Bharat or his family to divulge everything in detail. But then again we were forced to do that because it involved children.”

Turning Off Social Media Comments

She also clarified the reason behind the disabling of the comments section on her social media handles due to her management. At the beginning of the separation, the overwhelming nature of the gossip in cyberspace was too much for the family members to cope with. She advised Internet users to give personal space to celebrities and refrain from taking undue advantage of the availability.

Despite being separated, both Esha and Bharat keep a cordial relationship with each other.

ALSO READ: Meet Perizaad Zorabian: The Amitabh Bachchan Co-Star Who Walked Away From Bollywood For A Rs 120 Crore Business

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Esha Deol Opens Up On Life After Divorce From Bharat Takhtani; Reveals What She Misses The Most
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Esha Deol Opens Up On Life After Divorce From Bharat Takhtani; Reveals What She Misses The Most
Esha Deol Opens Up On Life After Divorce From Bharat Takhtani; Reveals What She Misses The Most
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