Esha Deol who had announced the birth of her second little daughter

Bollywood actress Esha Deol and her husband Bharat Takhtani had announced the birth of her second daughter. The couple welcomed their second child, a baby girl on June 10, 2019, at Miraya Takhtani.

After the couple n Instagram on Tuesday and even talking with a national daily revealed the name of her little princess Miraya Takhtani. She said that when Lord Krishna worships Radha, it’s called Radhya, while Miraya means a devotee of Lord Krishna. Both the girls have that in common. Esha also added that everyone in the house is busy celebrating the arrival of the new member in the family and her sister, sisters-in-law will decorate the house. The actress has also asked mother Hema Malini to take 10 days off of her busy schedule and be with her post-delivery.

Elated grandparents, Hema Malini and Dharmendra were spotted visiting Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital. Dressed in salmar-kameej, the actor-turned-politician Hemathe proud Nani and Dharmendra, the proud Nana snapped after the birth of Miraya.

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani took to their Instagram handle and announced the arrival of their baby girl and revealed her name. In her post, Esha thanked everyone for their love and blessings and welcomed her little one into the family. Esha also expressed her gratitude toward her fans and well-wishers for their love and blessings on behalf of her baby girl Radhya Takhtani and ‘proud parents’.

Esha married Bharat in June 2012. The two welcomed their first child, a daughter named Radhya, in 2017. The couples shared only the glimpses of their darling daughter and till May 7, 2018, when Esha had delighted their fans with Radhya’s first full photograph on her Instagram handle.

