Esha Deol the Bollywood actress is celebrating Janmashtami with much excitement, she posted a picture on Instagram with her lovely daughter Radhya Takhtani. She was twinning with her daughter and was wearing an offwhite Indian attire and the duo was looking adorable together, her little baby girl was carrying a tiny purse with her.

Esha captioned the picture by saying that everything is set for the festival and she is going to celebrate it with her daughter Radhya and added some hashtags in it. Esha’s mother Hema Malini was also celebrating Janmashtami at ISKON temple in Mumbai and was singing Hare Ram Hare Krishna there. Hema Malini also shared a message on Instagram about Janmashtami saying that it is that time of the year that we people wait eagerly and on this day we celebrate the birth of Krishna who still lives in the heart of the people and also sais that good over evil is the reason for this avatar as he demolishes the demons and leaves for us the Bhagavad Gita as life truths and lessons to learn.

Esha keeps posting her daughter’s pictures on Instagram and her daughters are very cute, she recently gave birth to her second daughter Miraya, Esha got married to Bharat Takhtani in 2012 and now is blessed with two lovely kids.

Esha has become fitness-oriented these days and is practicing yoga to stay fit and flawless. Esha’s nephew Karan Deol is all set to make his debut in Bollywood film which is directed by Sunny Deol and is going to hit the cinemas on September 20.

