Esha Gupta: After the release of One Day: Justice Delivered actress Esha Gupta has made headlines after she accused a Delhi-based hotelier of raping her with his eyes. While some have applauded her speaking up other social media users have slammed her for trying to get unnecessary attention with her tweets.

Esha Gupta: Bollywood actress Esha Gupta’s One: Day Justice delivered to hit the theatres on July 4 and in the movie the actress was seen with Anupam Kher in the lead role. Besides her movie, the actress has made headlines because of her accusation against a Delhi-based hotelier for staring at her inappropriately. The 38-year-old had gone out for dinner with some friends and she alleged a man of raping her with his eyes. Esha shared a video of the accuser on her Instagram story and asked the social media users if anyone recognized him.

She also thanked the security guards for helping her in that situation. The man was requested to behave twice and then finally asked to leave the hotel. Later on, Esha Gupta shared the details of the accused, Rohit vig along with his picture on her Twitter account. She wrote that men like him were reasons why women don’t feel safe anywhere. She claimed that she felt getting raped despite the presence of the security guard. In her tweet, she wrote that Rohit was a swine and that he deserved to rot.

ROHIT VIG- the man who thinks staring at a woman all night n making her uncomfortable is ok. He didnot touch me or say anything. But throughout stare. Not as a fan, not Cus m an actor, but because m a Woman. Where are we safe? Is being a woman a curse! pic.twitter.com/gRXnqZ21Mu — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) July 6, 2019

Esha Gupta is one of the most vocal actresses in the industry and has always been bold enough to voice her opinions on public issues and at times this has made her a victim of negative comments on social media. In her tweet, Esha Gupta wrote that the accused had not tried to touch her or say anything to her but made her feel uncomfortable with his stare. This time again Esha has been trolled by the social media users. Replying to her twitter post people have blamed Esha Gupta for trying to gather unnecessary attention.

If a woman like me can feel violated and unsafe in the county, then idk what girls around feel. Even with two securities around I felt getting raped.. #RohitVig you’re a swine.. he deserves to rot — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) July 5, 2019

Men like Rohit vig, are the reason women don’t feel safe any where. You around me with your eyes and stares was enough — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) July 5, 2019

Filmmaker Deepika Bhardwaj also lashed out at the actress for trivializing rape. Other Twitter users told the actress not to make a joke out of molestation and rape. After sharing several tweets, Esha Gupta also replied to some of the trollers. One of the comments mentioned that Esha Gupta’s new movie, One: Day Justice was just released and since no one was watching the movie, the actress created a controversy. Esha retweeted his reply and called him scum and questioned if men think they were above the law.

You’re a scum.. Women shouldn’t feel safe anywhere. Or you men think you above the law? https://t.co/SMCoEmAchc — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) July 6, 2019

