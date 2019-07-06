Esha Gupta accuses hotelier: Actor Esha Gupta recently went out to celebrate the release of One Day: Justice Delivered, but it didn’t go well as she it was expected, Esha Gupta stepped out on social media and wrote about the incident which happened to her last night, Esha from her official twitter handle tweeted that and claimed that hotelier named Rohit Vig raped her with his eyes,

Esha wrote: If women like her can feel unsafe and violated in the country than what about girls around feel, even with her 2 bodyguards around her, she felt like getting raped by Rohit with his eyes, #rohitvig you’re a swine and Rohit deserve to rot.

In her another tweet she further added that Men like Rohit Vig are the reason that women don’t feel safe in our country, He was around her and was continuing staring her.

Men like Rohit vig, are the reason women don’t feel safe any where. You around me with your eyes and stares was enough — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) July 5, 2019

If a woman like me can feel violated and unsafe in the county, then idk what girls around feel. Even with two securities around I felt getting raped.. #RohitVig you’re a swine.. he deserves to rot — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) July 5, 2019

Esha also shared this incident on her Instagram profile and wrote, Some people are so rude, it’s like they have never been taught to act with strangers, he must learn manners.

She posted a man video and wrote This guys were literally raping me with his eyes, her bodyguard requested him to behave, even the security cam can confirm this, he is the future rapist.

Esha also revealed the identity of the accuser and wrote His name if Rohit he wons St Regis in Goa.

