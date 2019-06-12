One day: Justice Delivered is an action thriller which was supposed to release on June 14, 2019, but the makers of the film have postponed the release date to June 28, 2019. The film is directed by Ashok Nanda, features Esha Gupta as a police officer and Anupam Kher as a retired judge.

The trailer of One day: justice delivered which was released on May 15, 2019, has caused quite a stir on the internet. The fans are eager and can’t wait for the movie to be released soon enough. The trailer shows Esha Gupta as a fierce officer and Anupam Kher playing the role of a retired judge. Directed by Ashok Nanda, the movie stars Khamud Mishra, who plays the role of inspector Sharma and other actors like Zakir Hussain, Zarina Wahab, Anusmriti Sarkar and Murli Sharma among others.

One day justice delivered is one of the three movies of Esha Gupta which will be released this year, the other two movies are Hera Pheri 2 and Desi Magic.

A few days back, Anumpum Kher had shared the poster of the movie on his Twitter account and captioned it “a judge on the day of his retirement discovers that his judgment has gone wrong in some cases. He continues with a question “does he take the law in his hand?”

Well, there is so much suspense and the fans cannot wait for the movie to be released. One day: justice delivered is going to be one of the movies which will keep the audience intrigued and the suspense is sure to keep you at the edge of your feet. The movie will hit the theatres on June 28, 2018.

