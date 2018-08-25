Just before the celebration of Raksha Bandhan 2018 kicks in, Bollywood actor Esha Gupta shared an uber-cool photo with her brothers. Sharing the photo on her Instagram account, Esha captioned that her brothers do not approve of you. In the photo, Esha can be seen letting out her casual side in a black crop top paired with boyfriend jeans and a designer belt bag.

From making her presence felt in films like Jannat 2, Raaz 3D, Humshakals, Rustom, Baadshaho and Commando 2 to ruling the hearts with her sizzling photoshoots, Esha Gupta manages to remain the talk of the town every now and then. As the country gears up to celebrate the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2018 on August 26, Sunday, the actor took to her official Twitter handle to share a photo with her brothers. Striking an edgy pose, the group look too cool for school and are winning the internet with the photo.

Dressed in a black off-shoulder top paired with boyfriend jeans, Esha styled the whole look with a Gucci low waist belt bag. Giving a sassy caption to her post, Esha wrote that her brothers don’t approve of you. Before this, Esha posted a photo in which she can be seen lying on her bed wearing a crop top that reads Trouble. With the black crop top, Esha has paired ripped blue denim.

Always n forever.. us 👯‍♀️ A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Aug 25, 2018 at 12:18am PDT

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More