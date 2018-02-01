Rustom actor Esha Gupta was slut shamed on Wednesday for flaunting an emerald green neck plunging gown on her Instagram account. The diva was wearing a stunning ensemble by Tanieya Khanuja at the Brand Vision summit. She responded to the cheap comments by posting more pictures from the event. While talking about online trolls with a leading news agency, Esha said that she just wishes that these trolls get a job or have goals in life.

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta is back again on the target of online trolls for flaunting an emerald green neck-plunging gown on her Instagram account. It all started when the diva shared a stunning image of her wearing a Tanieya Khanuja ensemble styled with diamond and emerald jewellery at the Brand Vision summit on Wednesday. Just after posting the photo, the comment section under her photo got filled with nasty comments on her body. Instead of succumbing down by the hate comments, she silently responded to her online trolls by posting more photos from the event.

It is not the first time that the Rustom actress has been slut-shamed on social media. Earlier, the actress had been criticised for doing ‘skin show’ by posting sensuous photos clad in a lingerie and even going topless on her Instagram account. Responding to the cheap comments and abusive language found on her photos, Esha Gupta told IANS, “Trollers are basically people who have literally nothing better going on for themselves. So, they get online and start pulling down other who are actually trying to make a difference. Their trolls are not always restricted only to celebrities.”

She added, “If I’m bothered by a nobody’s opinion about my morals, it will be my fault. I believe if we are blessed enough by God to get a name and a platform where what we say will be heard, then it should be used to say things which matter, not just for promoting films. Everyone has the right to opinion, but trollers will troll on anything. I just wish they get a job or have goals in life.” After starring in films like Rustom and Baadshaho, Esha is currently busy shooting for her upcoming films Hera Pheri 3 and Aankhen 2.

Have a look at the photos posted by Esha Gupta from the event:

