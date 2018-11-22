Esha Gupta photos: Bollywood actor Esha Gupta, who was recently seen in Paltan, is raising temperatures on social media with her latest photoshoot. As she takes a dip in pool donning a bikini, Esha looks breathtakingly beautiful and is making fans go gaga over her with her seductive and sultry avatar. The photos shared by Esha Gupta on her official Instagram account are too hot to handle.

Esha Gupta is one of the hottest divas of Bollywood industry and she leaves no stone unturned to prove it on-screen or off-screen. As she continues to deliver impressive performances on the big screen, Esha is on a hit run to make the fans go gaga over her on social media with her sensuous and sultry photos. On November 22, the diva took to her official Instagram account to share a photo from her latest bold photoshoot that is too hot to handle.

Donning a skimpy bikini top with a chain tied around her neck, Esha can be seen taking a dip in a pool. With curly hair, sultry pose and breathtaking persona, the diva is leaving everyone stunned with her seductive avatar in the monochrome photo and is making the fans go weak in the knees. Needless to say, Esha’s bikini-clad avatar is setting the Internet on fire.

Shared just a few hours ago, the photo has already garnered more than 200K likes and the count is increasing manifolds with every passing second. Not just that, social media users have bombarded the comment section with compliments praising her sweltering hot avatar. However, this is not the first time that Esha has floored everyone with her stunning looks from the same photoshoot.

Have a look at some of the photos shared by Esha before this:

On the professional front, Esha was recently seen in JP Dutta’s film Paltan. Post this, she will be reportedly seen in films like Total Dhamaal and Hera Pheri 3.

Take a look at Esha Gupta’s photos that make the fans go gaga over her:

