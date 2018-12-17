Esha Gupta hot photos: Bollywood actor Esha Gupta never leaves a chance of entertaining her fans with her hot and sexy photos. In her recent uploads, the diva is looking stunning dressed in a printed monokini. In just a few hours of the upload, the picture garnered massive likes and shares which proves the actor to be her fans favourite.

Esha Gupta looks hot in her new look

Esha Gupta hot photos: Jannat 2 actor Esha Gupta is best known for setting the Internet on fire by her super sizzling photos and videos. Following the trend, this time to the diva has accelerated her fashion goals by uploading her latest sexy photos on Instagram. In her recent uploads, the diva is looking seductive wearing a printed a monokini. The hottie has paired her dress with a matching jacket which is complimenting her from every angle. With long earrings and light makeup, the actor is looking super awesome in her trendy avatar.

The Internet sensation has about 3.2 million followers and never misses a chance of astonishing her fans with her desi looks. The hottie has also won the Miss India International title in the year 2007. Post to that, the diva started receiving offers for films and made her Bollywood debut with crime thriller–Jannat 2 in the year 2012 opposite Emraan Hashmi. Post to the first movie she appeared in a series of hit films like–Humshakals, Raaz 3D, Rustom, Baadshaho, Paltan and many more. She has also appeared in a Television show– High Fever — Dance Ka Naya Tevar on &TV. As per reports, the diva is counted among the most good looking actors of the industry.

