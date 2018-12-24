Bollywood's glam doll, Esha Gupta is one of the hottest actors in the industry. With her sultry and sexy looks, she manages to turn head everytime she walks in the room. Not just that, the diva is also ruling the social media with a massive fan following of 3.3 million. Every other day, Esha Gupta pulls up the heat with hot and happening photoshoots of her.

Esha Gupta is raising the temperatures again with her hot look!

Bollywood’s glam doll, Esha Gupta is one of the hottest actors in the industry. With her sultry and sexy looks, she manages to turn head everytime she walks in the room. Not just that, the diva is also ruling the social media with a massive fan following of 3.3 million. Every other day, Esha Gupta pulls up the heat with hot and happening photoshoots of her. Along with a sense of styling, the actor knows how to slay it with the right pose and right makeup.

This time too, swaying fans with her hot and bold photoshoot, the actor is raising the temperatures all over again. Esha Gupta is undoubtedly an all-time stunner! A few hours ago, she took to her official Instagram handle to post photos of her from the latest photoshoot where she went topless. Yes! Esha Gupta can be seen flaunting her curves in a sensuous pose, leaving fans breathless. The sexy tattoo on her waist is enough to leave anyone spellbound. Take a look yourself!

Well, this is not the first time that Esha Gupta is melting hearts with her super-hot photos. Be it a classy chic look or the desi attire, she rocks it all. Not many of her fans know that her model-like qualities come from her instincts in the field. Esha Gupta has been a winner of Miss India International title who later represented our country at Miss International pageant.

