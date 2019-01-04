Esha Gupta hot photos: Esha Gupta is best known for her style and attitude. The way the actor carries her stylish attires makes the diva even more glamorous and her fans favourite. The Internet sensation has about 3.3 million followers on Instagram and leaves no chance of conquering the heart of her fans with her extravagant looks. In her recent uploads, the actor looks winter-ready and carries her casual attire with utmost grace.

Esha Gupta hot photos: Bollywood actor Esha Gupta is known as one of the hottest divas of the B-town. The actor leaves no chance of surprising her fans with her impressive looks, curvaceous body and adorable smile. The Internet sensation has about 3.3 million followers on Image-sharing platform–Instagram and misses no opportunity of updating her fans. Recently, the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest photos. In the pictures, she is looking winter ready in a black leather jacket. The beauty is wearing blue lining lower with a casual top which is suiting her well.

The actor is also best known for giving major fashion goals to her fans with her own style. The diva came into limelight after appearing in her Bollywood debut–Jannat 2 with her co-stars Emraan Hashmi and Randeep Hooda. Post to it, she also gathered also of appreciation for her role in political drama Chakravyuh in the year 2012 and has also worked in some of her commercial successes like Rustom, Baadshaho and Raaz 3D. The hottie has also won the Miss India International title in the year 2007.

