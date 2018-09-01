Esha Gupta never leaves the chance to astonish people with her exquisite beauty and sexy style statement. The beautiful diva recently uploaded a picture with her crew. Esha has a following of 2.8 million on Instagram and she very well deserves it. Out of all the fashion experiments, the most loved was the desi version of the Bollywood beauty.

Esha Gupta seems to steal all the attention and enjoy it!

Esha Gupta, undoubtedly, raises the temperature with every picture that she uploads on social media. The actor has a sensuous persona with which she effortlessly grabs all the attention. The beautiful diva seems to enjoy this stardom a lot lately as she recently posted a picture of her enjoying all the deliberations by her crew. In the photo, Esha is seen wearing a traditional yellow saree accessorized with beautiful heavy jhumkas. The crew is spotted taking care of her hair, makeup and attire and all this attention is very well welcomed by the gorgeous diva. Usually, the stunning lady is spotted in sizzling sexy outfits but we are totally in love with the desi version of Esha.

I don’t mind the attention A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Aug 31, 2018 at 7:45am PDT

Other than her beauty, Esha is also loved for her performance in films like Jannat 2, Raaz 3D, Rustom and Baadshaho. Earlier we have seen Esha carrying the Glam chic look a lot of times and for that, she has been loved it, but for now, the elegance with which she is carrying the beautiful saree is pushing us to ask for more.

💋 @ranianofficial A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Aug 30, 2018 at 11:32pm PDT

AZA x ARPITA MEHTA A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Jul 24, 2018 at 9:13pm PDT

AZA x ARPITA MEHTA A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Jul 24, 2018 at 10:39am PDT

AZA x ARPITA MEHTA A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Jul 24, 2018 at 10:40am PDT

Last night for #ravashingweddingsubmit A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Mar 17, 2018 at 8:34pm PDT

Also Read: Ranveer Singh raises the hotness quotient with his latest shirtless photo

Meanwhile, a great news for Esha fans is that she will be seen in two films this year including Indra Kumar’s Total Dhamaal and JP Dutta’s Paltan.

Reportedly, in an interview, Esha expressed her happiness over being a part of the Dhamaal franchise as it was loved and appreciated a lot in the past too. Ajay Devgan, Sanjay Mishra and Anil Kapoor will also be seen in pivotal roles in Total Dhamaal.

ALSO READ: Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa looks too hot to handle in a sexy red dress!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More