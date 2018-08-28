Bollywood actor Esha Gupta is back to soar temperatures with her sensuous persona and sizzling expressions. Raising the temperatures on Instagram, the diva shared a wild photo on her Instagram account in which she looks too hot to handle. Sticking her tongue out in a hot pose, Esha is giving other leading actors a run for their money.

Esha Gupta goes wild in her latest Instagram photo!

When it comes to raising the temperatures on-screen, trust no one but Bollywood actor Esha Gupta. Be it charming the audience with her on-screen presence in films like Jannat 2, Raaz 3D, Rustom and Baadshaho to soaring the temperatures on social media with her too hot to handle photoshoots, one just cannot stop admiring the diva. Taking the hotness metre a notch higher, Esha shared a wild photo on her official Instagram account on Tuesday, August 28 and made everyone go gaga over her breathtaking photo.

Dressed in a grey tank top paired with boyfriend jeans, Esha can be seen ruling the frame with her seductive expressions and curvaceous body as she sticks her tongue out and stikes a sexy pose for the camera. Looking at the photo, fans could not resist complimenting the actor and comparing her to a wild cat.

Look at Esha Gupta’s oh so sexy photo on Instagram here:

Where the wild things at A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Aug 27, 2018 at 10:51pm PDT

Check out other hot and sexy photos of Esha Gupta:

Hi @rahuljhangiani A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Jun 4, 2018 at 11:36pm PDT

Ok A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Jun 2, 2018 at 4:53am PDT

🦋 A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on May 27, 2018 at 8:57pm PDT

