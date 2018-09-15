Esha Gupta is one of the most sensuous actors of Bollywood. Every time this gorgeous lady uploads a photo, she turns up the heat in a flick of time. This time too, the Jannat 2 actor is breaking the internet with her latest photo. In the photos, Esha can be seen giving major fashion goals in a sultry pink outfit.

Esha Gupta is a sight to behold in her latest Instagram post where the Bollywood hottie can be seen carrying a sultry pink two-piece outfit. The gorgeous lady never ceases a chance to leave her fans breathless with her hot and happening photos. No doubt, the actor possesses an extremely attractive body that adds up to her sensuous persona.

Recently seen in Paltan, Esha is known for being quite active on social media and regularly interacting with her fans and followers through her social media updates. Flaunting the sexy curves, the actor took to her Instagram account to share a photo of her in a satin pink outfit. This post of Esha is lone enough to give us Saturday night goals. Esha’s fans are already drooling over the outrageous beauty and her elegant poses.

The actress that rose to fame with her superhit movie Rustom, in which she essayed an important supportive role, is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Total Dhamaal. The stunning lady will also feature soon in an Iranian movie titled as ‘Devil’s Daughter’.

Esha Gupta always keeps her social media game on point and sure as hell possesses a memo of glam looks. She can sport any look like a boss.

Here’s a glimpse of her blazing profile which will leave you stunned:

