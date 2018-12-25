Esha Gupta hot photos: Esha Gupta leaves no stone unturned to astonish her fans with her hot updates. The Internet sensation has about 3.3 million followers on Instagram. In her recent uploads, the diva is looking tempting in a winter outfit, wearing a pullover and fur crop top.

Esha Gupta hot sexy photos: Jannat 2 actor Esha Gupta is counted amongst the most followed actors of the industry. She began flourishing herself from her debut film–Jannat 2 opposite Emraan Hashmi which was a commercial success. She was often praised for her outstanding roles in the political drama Chakravyuh in the year 2012. Recently, the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share the latest pictures of her Christmas outing with her near and dear ones.

The sensation is looking alluring dressed in a dark pullover with a Faux fur crop coat. The Internet sensation has about 3.3 million followers on Instagram and never leaves a chance of amazing her fans with her sexy updates. Some of her commercial success movies are – Raaz 3D (2012), Rustom (2016) and Baadshaho in 2017. In her early days, she was also featured in Kingfisher Calendar in the year 2010. Esha has also won Miss India International title and later on represented India at Miss International pageant. The diva is an avid social media user and keeps entertaining fans with her hot and desi looks and trendy attires.

