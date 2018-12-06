Esha Gupta photos: Bollywood actor Esha Gupta leaves no stone unturned to entertain her fans with her hot and sexy photos. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram to share her latest photos. In the pictures, she looks hot, wearing a pink lingerie set. The Internet sensation has a massive fan following on social media and never leaves a chance of astonishing her fans with her photos.

Esha Gupta photos: Bollywood sensation Esha Gupta is known for her sensuous personna in the film industry. The actor masters the talent of making headlines almost every day with her hot and sexy photos. The Internet sensation keeps her fans well updated with her personal and professional updates. The diva has about 3.2 million followers on Instagram which proves that the hottie is her fans favorite. The diva kickstarted her career in 2012 by doing crime thriller film Jannat 2. For her outstanding performance in the film, the actor was nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. The hottie was also praised for her performance in the political drama film– Chakravyuh in the year 2012. The actor gained popularity and stardom after working in the hit films like –Raaz 3D (2012) and suspense thriller Rustom (2016).

Recently, the diva took to her official Instagram handle, to share her latest photos. In the pictures, the hottie looks stunning, dressed in a pink lingerie set. The diva’s tattoo on her back makes her look more sensuous and appealing. It is not the first time when the lady has astonished her fans with her aesthetic look on social media. In just a few hours of the upload, the photo garnered over 140,000 likes which proves that the diva conquers her fans heart.

