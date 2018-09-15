Esha Gupta has always been surprising her fans with her exceptional fashion experiments. Be it a chic, glam or a desi look, Esha rocks it all with utmost elegance and sensuousness. Bagging a huge fanbase of 2.8 million on Instagram, she never ceases a chance to make her fans drool over her hotness. Recently, the actor shared a photo from her latest photo shoot that has taken the social media with a storm.

Esha Gupta is one of those Bollywood stars, who utilise their avid socialising skills to surprise her fans even off-screen. The actor has yet again driven her fans crazy with her latest photo where she can be seen sporting the glam boho chic look, turning up the heat to level 100. The gorgeous lady, every now and then, manages to create a buzz with her bold and sensuous looks. The Jannat 2 actor has now treated her fans again with her new photo that has already grabbed a lot of likes crossing 94,400 until now.

In the photo, the pretty lady is striking a breathtaking pose and has accessorized her ultra-glam look with lots of junk jewellery. She can be seen wearing a chunky neck piece paired with bangles and anklet. The beautiful wavy curls are adding oomph to the picture. Although the actor chose to wear nude makeup with kohled eyes, the glow on her face is quite evident. Esha can be spotted wearing a white one piece, flaunting her long sexy legs.

As always, the actress has kept her social media game on fleek treating her fans with lots of adorable clicks. On the work front, the Rustom actor Esha Gupta is prepping herself for the release of stupendous comedy sequel of Double Dhamaal. Meanwhile, she was recently seen in the movie Paltan, in which she played a small yet significant role. On the sidelines, Esha Gupta is also judging the dance show High Fever Dance Ka Naya Tevar.

Check out some more hotness from her Instagram profile:

ALSO READ: Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya promotes eco-friendly celebration

ALSO READ: Happy Engineers day: These Bollywood celebrities were once Engineers

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More