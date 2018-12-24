Esha Gupta hot photos: Esha Gupta leaves no stone unturned to entertain her fans with her personal and professional upgrades. In her recent uploads, the diva is looking marvellous dressed in a red crop. The actor has about 3.3 million followers on Instagram and continues to be her fans favourite with her regular updates.

Esha Gupta hot photos: Jannat 2 actor Esha Gupta is amongst the sexiest and hottest actors of the B-town. The diva leaves no chance of astonishing her fans with her stunning photos. Recently, the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share her sizzling photos. In the pictures, she is dressed in a casual red crop top with Coca-Cola written on it. She is best known for her sensuous looks and curvaceous body and excels in spreading hotness on social media by her uploads.

The actor commenced with her career by doing a successful crime thriller film–Jannat 2 opposite Emraan Hashmi. Post to it, she continued to feature in a list of hit movies like–Chakravyuh, Raaz 3D, Rustom and Baadshaho. She is also a winner of Miss India International title of the year 2007 and also represented her country at Miss International pageant. The diva has not just tried her hands in Hindi movies but also in Tamil and Telugu films. The Internet sensation has about 3.3 million followers on Instagram and entertains her fans regularly with her professional and personal upgrades.

Some of the movies featuring Esha are–Humshakals, Rustom, Tutak Tutak Tutiya, Commando 2, Paltan, Baby, Veedevadu, Yaar Ivan, Chakravyuh and, many more.

