Actor Esha Gupta has penned an apology letter to the Nigerian footballer Alexander Iwobi for making a racist remark against him. The actress had to encounter severe antagonism on social media platform for making grim racist remarks against the footballer.

In the apology, the Arsenal supporter, Esha Gupta wrote that she was apologetic for her reckless remark last Friday. The actress stated that being an avid fan of football, she was deeply consumed in the game and did not scrutinize her words. She added that she did not realise the racial undertone of her remark.

The actress quoted that she was deeply regretful and pleaded apology for hurting the sentiments of the Twitterati. She assured that racism was not supported by her and that the remark was just her stupid slip of the tongue and wouldn’t happen ever again. In another letter to the Arsenal Football Club, she requested the members to accept her humble apology and asked for opportunities to make amendments.

Esha Gupta can block everyone calling her out on her racism. @Arsenal time to drop this woman as ambassador. pic.twitter.com/Mrkp0sEI9R — E=mc2 (@bajankris) January 27, 2019

Guys m sorry you thought it was racist. Was bad on my part, being a sports lover. Wallah never meant it. Sorry guys forgive the stupidity 🙏🏽 #gooner4life — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) January 27, 2019

Well it was my fault. So gotta own up to my shit.. sorry 😐 https://t.co/0TCXxOi1Tp — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) January 27, 2019

It was us discussing our frustration during the game.sorry as I din realise it directed towards racism.laughed over the spur of the moment, which was the games result guys.been victim of racism myself before. But this is not something m proud of. It was a fault,sorry guys — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) January 27, 2019

On January 28, social media was buzzing over a snapshot of a Whatsapp conversation that Esha shared on her Instagram stories. The conversation criticised Iwobi for his performance. Mocking Iwobi for his appearance, Esha’s friend called him a gorilla and stated that evolution stopped for him. She also added that the footballer did not change from neanderthal to man. To this derogatory remark, Esha laughed and replied that why they don’t bench him more.

Realizing her mistake, she quickly deleted the screenshot but it wasn’t soon enough to stop it from going viral. This did not go down well with some users, and they slammed her for her ignorance and bad mouthed her for being racist despite having claimed that she herself has been a victim in the days gone.

