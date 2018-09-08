Bollywood actor Esha Gupta, whose film Paltan has hit the screens this weekend, knows how to rule hearts as well as social media. As the diva impresses the audience with her acting skills on-screen, Esha is making a bold fashion statement in her latest photo. Esha Gupta's sensuous expressions in the photo will leave you starstruck and asking for more.

Ruling over million hearts with her sensuous persona and a sizzling aura comes naturally to Bollywood actor Esha Gupta. Gaining fame with films like Jannat 2, Raaz 3D, Rustom and Baadshaho, Esha has time and again made headlines with her bold photoshoots that manage to take the social media with the storm. Keeping the hotness metre up high, Esha shared her latest photo on her official Instagram account on September 8 in which she looks nothing less than a diva.

Making everyone’s heart skip a beat, Esha shared a photo in which she is raising temperatures with her sensuous expressions. As she places her finger on her plump lips, Esha is seen letting her tresses fall effortlessly. With her sensuous expressions, Esha kept her look casual yet wild with a red floral top paired with black pants.

Before this, Esha Gupta was seen a making a fashion statement as she posted photos from her car series. Dressed in a polka dot blue crop top paired with blue bell-bottom denim, Esha took the style metre a notch higher with a pair of sunglasses, hoop earrings and a watch.

Workwise, Esha Gupta-starrer Paltan has hit the screens. Helmed by veteran director JP Dutta, Paltan starring Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Harshvardhan Rane, Sonal Chauhan, Gurmeet Choudhary-starrer hit the screens on September 7.

