Esha Gupta is reckoned as one of the most stylish divas in the tinsel town. The beauty barely misses a chance to stun her fans with her bold and glamorous look. The way she dresses for award shows, film screening or a random strolling in the markets, she nails every look like a pro. The diva holds a prominent Instagram handle and loves sharing her latest avatars with her followers. No doubt she boasts of over 3 million fans on Instagram who just love observing her dressing sense.

Now, the diva is once again hitting the headlines with her new avatar. As we know, the power suits are currently popular among B-town celebrities. We can see several A-listed divas donning these classy pantsuits on several occasions. Esha has undoubtedly given a new transformation to the look with her way of carrying it. At first, take a look at her latest pictures that she recently posted on her official Instagram account.

Donning a purple pantsuit designed by Nikhil Thampi, the beauty is looking just gorgeous. The diva has chosen to keep her tresses open in waves parted from the middle. the minimal and classy jewellery is compliemnting the look making her look just imppeccable. Well, it was not the only style statement sported by Esha that stood in the limelight. Here are soem of her other most talked about looks.

On the work front, Esha was last seen in JP Dutta’s Paltan starring Arjun Rampal, Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Chaudhary and Sonal Chauhan. The movie failed to woo the viewers though.

