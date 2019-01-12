Bollywood actor Esha Gupta is setting temperatures soaring with her latest music video Get Dirty. Sung by Musik One Records, Esha can be seen flaunting her dance moves in the upbeat chartbuster. In the video, Esha looks uber-hot as she flaunts her sexy dance moves. Before being a part of the music video, Esha Gupta was seen in the Bollywood film Paltan.

Esha Gupta stays in the news every now and then and raises the temperature with her bold looks and stunning outfits. The 33-year-old actor recently became a part of the music video titled Get Dirty and gave a jaw-dropping impression on audiences with her perfect dance moves.

In the video, Esha looks stunning in her all-black dress and is seen flaunting her perfectly toned body in the video. With sultry makeup and open hair, she is simply setting the screens on fire. The vocals of the song are given by Gourov along with newcomer Ishika.

Esha shared about her excitement by performing in this video and stated that the song has such fresh energy as Muzik one records always give chances to the newcomers. She also said that she enjoyed working with this label as the vibe of the song gave her immense happiness to enjoy and dance at the same time. She further stated that this song can prove to be the number one dance track of the year.

Esha made her debut in Bollywood with Jannat 2 and was last seen in the film Paltan. The movie was based upon 1967 Nathu La and Cho La alongside the Sikkim border after 1962 Sino-Indian war. As per the latest buzz, the diva is currently dating celebrity designer Nikhil Thampi but the duo has never openly addressed the speculations around their relationship.

