Esha Gupta is raising the temperatures again with her hot look!

Bollywood bombshell Esha Gupta who was last seen in the film Paltan has once again taken the internet by storm with her latest photo. Winning a million hearts all over again, Esha is swaying fans with her sensuous avatar. The diva always hogs headlines for her hot and happening social media updates. This time too she has created a buzz with her sizzling photoshoot. The actor recently took to her official Instagram account to post photos of her from her latest bold photoshoot.

One of the most sizzling beauties of Bollywood, Esha is known to sweep away her fans with their gorgeous looks of her. Sharing glimpses of her latest hot photoshoot, Esha left everyone breathless. These monochrome sexy stills are enough to make you fall in love with her. Although, Esha’s Instagram account is flooded with astonishing stills this one has become everyone’s new favourite. In one of the photos, Esha is donning a low cut dress accessorised with a denim jacket.

Not just her trendy fashion sense but also her sensuous and sexy expressions are stealing the limelight. In the other photo, Esha is wearing a black bodysuit and posing with ultimate hotness. The curly and messy hair updo of the diva is creating a magic for the perfect photo. Have a look:

Esha Gupta rose to fame with a series of hot and happening films like Jannat 2, Raaz 3D, Rustom and Baadshaho and now she keeps appearing on the headlines for her bold photoshoots.

