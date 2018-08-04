Rumours of Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya dating Bollywood actor Esha Gupta have been doing rounds on social media for quite some time now. The two, who are often spotted on dinner and lunch dates together, are allegedly getting married soon, according to the latest media reports. As soon as the news of their marriage plan started surfacing on the Internet, Esha Gupta was contacted about the same.

Rumours of Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya dating Bollywood actor Esha Gupta have been doing rounds on social media for quite some time now. The two, who are often spotted on dinner and lunch dates together, are allegedly getting married soon, according to the latest media reports. As soon as the news of their marriage plan started surfacing on the Internet, Esha Gupta was contacted about the same. However, when the media asked Esha about her marriage plans with Hardik Pandya, she said that she does not plan to get married anytime soon and also revealed that she will let everyone and her fans know when she makes the decision of getting married.

Earlier, there were reports that the Indian team all-rounder was earlier dating Kis Kis Ko Pyar Karun actress Elli AvrRam but they recently broke up and according to media speculations, the reason for Hardik and Elli’s break up was that Hardik wanted a casual relationship while Elli was looking for something serious and therefore they called off their relationship. Although Esha said that marriage is not on the cards for Esha, she did not deny her relationship with the cricketer.

Esha is one of the sexiest Bollywood actresses and is also a social media sensation. Her photoshoots and Instagram photos often take social media by storm. Esha and Hardik are often spotted spending some quality time with each other which has further inflated their relationship rumours. Esha Gupta, who made her big Bollywood debut with Emraan Hashmi-starrer Jannat 2, has featured in a number of films such as Raaz 3D, Rustom, Baadshaho, among many others. She will now be seen in JP Dutta’s war drama Paltan which is slated to release on September 7 this year.

