Bollywood actor Esha Gupta has voiced her concern for Syrian civil war victims and exclaimed that humanity is dying. She took to her Twitter account to share a heart-wrenching photo of a little girl and expressed her concern for the children that are dying in Syria. In March, the Syrian crisis will enter in its 8th year of conflict.

Bollywood actor Esha Gupta has extended her support for Syrian civil war victims by voicing out their concerns on her Twitter handle. The diva shared a heart-wrenching photo of an injured girl and wrote, “I don’t care which country or religion or government I have, humanity is dying. The children are dying and it needs to stop, now. #SyriaIsBleeding.” Soon, fans all over the social media started showering their praises and appreciation for the actress for raising awareness about the issue.

One of the Twitter user commented, “Thanks a lot Esha for talking about this issue when most of the celebrities are not bothered about it. It’s really very painful to see the plight of little children in Syria.” Another user commented, “Atleast some celeb is toking abt this issue Thank you Can we all support our brothers n sisters from Syria? @UNHumanRights can u take any action on this?.” Next month, the Syrian crisis will enter in its 8th year of conflict. Till now, over 12 million prewar Syrians has been displaced from their homes, over a million have been injured and more than 465, 000 Syrians have been killed in the uprising.

Amid the reports of more deaths in air strikes at Syrian rebel held Eastern Ghouta area, the UN security council has now demanded all parties to cease fire for 30 days, without any delay. For the initiated, The Syrian civil war is an ongoing multi-sided armed conflict in Syria fought primarily between the government of President Bashar al-Assad, along with its allies, and various forces opposing the government. The unrest in Syria are part of a wider wave of 2011 Arab Spring protests. On the work front, Esha Gupta is currently busy shooting for Commando 2, Hera Pheri 3 and Aankhen 2.

