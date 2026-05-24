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Home > Entertainment News > Euphoria Season 3 Episode 7 Release: Date, Time, Where To Watch & What To Expect From Zendaya’s HBO Drama

Euphoria Season 3 Episode 7 Release: Date, Time, Where To Watch & What To Expect From Zendaya’s HBO Drama

Euphoria Season 3 Episode 7 release schedule is finally here. From streaming details to international timings and upcoming plot twists, here’s your complete watch guide.

Euphoria Season 3 Episode 7 Release
Euphoria Season 3 Episode 7 Release

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Sun 2026-05-24 17:48 IST

Hope your Euphoria fan heart is ready to get hammered because Season 3 will finally reach its explosive, delightful finale! The hit HBO drama follows Zendaya as she continues to make headlines with its sombre solutions and rash, morally ambiguous characters. For all the information you need on Episode 7, including its actual release date, streaming time, and release around the world.

When Is Euphoria Season 3 Episode 7 Happening?

According to the official weekly release schedule, Euphoria Season 3 Episode 7, The Rain or Shine, will be released on Sunday, May 24, 2026, in the United States. International audiences in places such as the United Kingdom and India can watch it on May 25th.

Euphoria Season 3 Episode 7 Release Time

The episode is slated to release at 9pm ET/PT on HBO and HBO max in the United States. In India, you can stream it to the money from about 6:30am IST on Monday via JioHotstar.

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Release Times Worldwide

  • United States 9:00 PM ET/PT
  • India 6:30 AM IST (May 25)
  • United Kingdom  2:00 AM BST
  • Australia 11:00 AM AEST

Where to Watch Euphoria Season 3 Episode 7

The series is available to stream on HBO and HBO Max in the US, JioHotstar in India and Sky Atlantic/NOW TV in the UK.

What’s in Store for Episode 7

Episode 7 is set just before the season finale and is expected to bring several storylines to emotional breaking points. Creator Sam Levinson has reportedly given hints about spoilers and how intense the final episodes will become.

The last episode focused on Rue’s emotional journey and Cassie’s attempt to rebuild their lives, bearing major tension for the next episode.

Will Season 3 Be the Final Season?

While HBO has not confirmed the show’s future, several reports and cast members have hinted that Season 3 could be the final season of Euphoria.

Also Read: Bhojpuri Actor Manoj Tiwari Takes A Dig At Ravi Kishan, Says ‘I Taught Them How To Earn Money’

Disclaimer: Release dates, streaming schedules, and platform availability mentioned in this article are based on officially available information and reports at the time of writing. Timings may vary by region, and streaming platforms may change schedules without prior notice.

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Euphoria Season 3 Episode 7 Release: Date, Time, Where To Watch & What To Expect From Zendaya’s HBO Drama
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Euphoria Season 3 Episode 7 Release: Date, Time, Where To Watch & What To Expect From Zendaya’s HBO Drama

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Euphoria Season 3 Episode 7 Release: Date, Time, Where To Watch & What To Expect From Zendaya’s HBO Drama

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Euphoria Season 3 Episode 7 Release: Date, Time, Where To Watch & What To Expect From Zendaya’s HBO Drama
Euphoria Season 3 Episode 7 Release: Date, Time, Where To Watch & What To Expect From Zendaya’s HBO Drama
Euphoria Season 3 Episode 7 Release: Date, Time, Where To Watch & What To Expect From Zendaya’s HBO Drama
Euphoria Season 3 Episode 7 Release: Date, Time, Where To Watch & What To Expect From Zendaya’s HBO Drama

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