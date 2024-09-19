Eva Mendes To Return To Acting? ‘Hitch’ Star Has This To Say

Actor Eva Mendes, who is known for her work in films including ‘2 Fast 2 Furious’, ‘Hitch’, ‘Ghost Rider’, and many others, recently talked about her debut children’s book, ‘Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries’ and if she is willing to return to acting after taking a gap of almost 10 years, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

“I don’t know. If there’s interesting roles. I left at a time where, 10 years ago, I kind of felt like I did it, ya know, I just worked with Ryan Gosling. He’s like the best,” she said.

Eva continued, “It was such a high off my career to work with him and what we created together that I was like, this is a good time to Seinfeld it and just walk out. So, who knows?” (Seinfeld ended abruptly after season nine, despite being popular, as co-creator and star Jerry Seinfeld felt it was the right time to end the series).

Mendes has been part of several other projects including ‘The Other Guys’, ‘The Place Beyond the Pines’ and many more. However, to fulfil her responsibility as a mother and to raise her two daughters Esmeralda Amada, 9, and Amada Lee, 7, she took a break from acting.

However, she continued working and exploring other options.

As she mentioned, “It was like a no-brainer. I’m so lucky, and I was like, if I could have this time with my children and I still work, I just didn’t act, because acting takes you on location. It takes you away. It was almost just like a non-verbal agreement that it was like, ‘OK, he’s (Ryan Gosling) going to work and I’m going to work. I’m just going to work here,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

