Evelyn Sharma was born to an Indian father and a German mother. The hot German Model started her modeling career from a very young after she started working with the various Charity Organization in Europe and was offered many modeling projects. She worked with many big brands and then she came to India to try her luck in Acting.Evelyn Sharma started her acting career in 2006 when she debuted in a British movie “ Turn Left” and her first Bollywood movie was “ Sydney with Love”.
The hot Evelyn Sharma came in limelight when she got featured in the super hit movie “ Yeh Jawaani Hain Dewaani” in which her role of Lara was given a huge appreciation.Afte the movie she acted in many other movies. She also played a lead role in the movie ‘Ishqedarriyaan” opposite to the son of Mithun Chakraborty. The movie was a box office failure. The hot and bold actress was seen in the adult comedy Kuch Kuch Locha Hai. Evelyn Sharma loves to explore and she hosted her own travel show “Life Mein Ek Baar” and has also released her 1st musical single “Something Beautiful”. In her personal life, Evelyn is a fitness lover and does yoga to maintain her figure. She is also a very kind-hearted persona she is involved with many NGOs to give her contribution towards Humanity.
