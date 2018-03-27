Hot, sexy and beautiful Evelyn Lakshmi Sharma popularly known as Evelyn Sharma is multitalented model and actress. The very hot actress is best known for her role in the super hit movie “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani”. The actress has been featured in multiples of TV commercial ads and has also played the lead role in the movie “Ishqedarriyaan”. The beautiful and sexy Evelyn Sharma is also good at singing, she released her 1st music single “ Something Beautiful”. The Alluring actress was also invited by the US president Donald Trump for the dinner In the White House. Here are some hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Evelyn Sharma.

Evelyn Sharma was born to an Indian father and a German mother. The hot German Model started her modeling career from a very young after she started working with the various Charity Organization in Europe and was offered many modeling projects. She worked with many big brands and then she came to India to try her luck in Acting.Evelyn Sharma started her acting career in 2006 when she debuted in a British movie “ Turn Left” and her first Bollywood movie was “ Sydney with Love”.

The hot Evelyn Sharma came in limelight when she got featured in the super hit movie “ Yeh Jawaani Hain Dewaani” in which her role of Lara was given a huge appreciation.Afte the movie she acted in many other movies. She also played a lead role in the movie ‘Ishqedarriyaan” opposite to the son of Mithun Chakraborty. The movie was a box office failure. The hot and bold actress was seen in the adult comedy Kuch Kuch Locha Hai. Evelyn Sharma loves to explore and she hosted her own travel show “Life Mein Ek Baar” and has also released her 1st musical single “Something Beautiful”. In her personal life, Evelyn is a fitness lover and does yoga to maintain her figure. She is also a very kind-hearted persona she is involved with many NGOs to give her contribution towards Humanity.

Here are some hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Evelyn Sharma:

Hot Evelyn Sharma mouth-watering photo in a pink bikini

Evelyn Sharma raises the temperature by showing her sexy long legs

Beautiful Evelyn Sharma gives innocent expressions

Sexy Evelyn Sharma looks gorgeous in the LBD

Enchanting Evelyn Sharma shares beautiful moment with her Pet

Evelyn Sharma raunchy hot in a golden shimmery gown

Evelyn Sharma gives a killer gaze with her beautiful eyes

Evelyn Sharma enjoys the photoshoot in a gown

Sexy Evelyn Sharma poses seductively in a white tunic

Evelyn Sharma ravishing hot look in the beautiful Indo-Western gown

#mood A post shared by Evelyn Sharma (@evelyn_sharma) on Nov 21, 2016 at 3:07am PST

#mood #Goa #beach 💋 A post shared by Evelyn Sharma (@evelyn_sharma) on Dec 9, 2016 at 11:41pm PST

Love. A post shared by Evelyn Sharma (@evelyn_sharma) on Sep 17, 2017 at 9:20am PDT

#octoberfeels 🍁🏵️🍂 A post shared by Evelyn Sharma (@evelyn_sharma) on Oct 3, 2017 at 6:28am PDT

Goodmorning ☀️ A post shared by Evelyn Sharma (@evelyn_sharma) on Oct 9, 2017 at 11:21pm PDT

Mondays must be colourful! A post shared by Evelyn Sharma (@evelyn_sharma) on Nov 21, 2016 at 1:01am PST

