In this exclusive chat with Latha Srinivasan of NewsX, Evelyn said that Prabhas is a superstar and I am really very happy that I got the opportunity to work with him for my debut Tollywood film. All thanks to Sujeeth for making this happen. I'm looking forward to an exciting and amazing journey with them and the rest of the 'Saaho' team.

This will be Tollywood star Prabhas’ first film after director SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘Baahubali’ and everyone is looking forward to it. Now, sizzling Bollywood actress Evelyn Sharma has been signed on for this Telugu project as well. In this exclusive chat with Latha Srinivasan of NewsX, she talks about Prabhas, her Telugu debut and much more.

NewsX: What is exciting about Tollywood star Prabhas’ ‘Saaho’ for you?

Evelyn: ‘Saaho’ is a dream come true! I always wanted to do an action role and this is probably the biggest action film India has ever made! I’m so excited to be a part of this mega project. Secretly I’ve also been a huge fan of ‘Baahubali’ and so getting the chance to work with Prabhas is very cool! I got the movie because Sujeeth, our director, wanted me for this role and approached me for it. I feel extremely flattered that he saw this strength in me as an actress to pull off such a demanding action role. I feel very blessed that my launch into Tollywood is going to be with this big project!

NewsX: Your Tollywood debut with Prabhas none the less. Comment.

Evelyn: Prabhas is a superstar and I am really very happy that I got the opportunity to work with him for my debut Tollywood film. All thanks to Sujeeth for making this happen. I’m looking forward to an exciting and amazing journey with them and the rest of the ‘Saaho’ team. In fact, I feel I’ve been very fortunate as an ‘industry outsider’ to have worked with the biggest and the best from Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika, Anushka, to David Dhawan sir, and the list goes on! I loved working with each of them and would love to do many more exciting projects with them! I am an actor to make great films and inspire people. And I feel their hearts resonate with mine, cause, in the end, we all just want to find creative satisfaction and leave behind some great films!

NewsX: Will we see you doing action scenes in the film? Any fight techniques you are learning?

Evelyn: Yes! It’s a full-fledged action film so that is unavoidable! I’ve been training very hard for this role and am excited to show my fans a side of me they have never seen before.

NewsX: How did you manage to lose 10 kilos for your role in ‘Saaho’?

Evelyn: For any action-packed role one needs to be extremely fit, and I have to say it’s a combined effort of my pilates trainer Yasmin Karachiwala and the team at ProSport for my functional training, which helped me throughout to achieve the perfect body for this role. I did not only lose weight though. I toned up and increased on muscle mass as well. I’m a wellness advocate and would always recommend that if you want to lose weight and tone up you have to eat more (of the right kind of food) and increase your fitness level! Diets and quick cardio plans are not going to do it in the long run.

NewsX: Will we see any sizzling song from you in the movie?

Evelyn: (Laughs) I can’t spill the beans so soon. But I can tell you that you will for sure see me in many ‘sizzling’ songs in my upcoming Hindi feature ‘Jack & Dil’ with Amit Sadh!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App