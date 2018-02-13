After taking over the social media with her beautiful smile, it seems like Priya Prakash Varrier's fandom has even reached the cricket world. In a series of new memes circulating on the Internet, netizens have taken a funny jibe at Indian cricketers like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir. Viral sensation Priya Prakash Varrier has paved her way into million hearts with her beautiful expressions and gorgeous smile in the song Manikya Malaya Poovi from her upcoming film Oru Adaar Love.

Social media sensation Priya Prakash Varrier has mesmerised the entire country with her playful wink and beautiful smile. Just within a few days, the heart-throb has the hit the right chords in the hearts of millions of netizens during the love season, who have made her trend on every social media platform. From emerging as the most googled celebrity over the past week to staking up the number of Instagram followers to almost 2 million followers overnight, Priya’s wink-phenomena is truly exceptional and heartwarming so as to say the least.

Between an array of political and Bollywood memes circulating on the Internet, the latest one to join the bandwagon is none other than the cricket world. Be it Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Gautam Gambhir, all of them seem to have been bowled over by the viral beauty. While Virat and Dhoni are seen mushing over her cuteness and heartwarming expressions, Gautam Gambhir has been funnily tagged as the ‘Sakht Launda’.

For the unknown, comedian Zakir Khan, who is also popularly known as the ‘Sakht launda’, recently shared his precious advice to his single friends and followers in a video. He said, “Doston kerala ki taraf se ek ghatak humla hua hai. Sakht advice: Kissi bhi school dress wali ladki ke meme pe click na kare. Random tags par dhyan na de..P.S: Yaad rakhiyega sathiyon. Itihaas humme humari sakhti ke liye yaad rakhega, pighalne ke liye nahi. #KeepCalm&BeSakht.”

The 18-year-old superstar, who is also being termed as the national crush of the country, paved her way to the path of immense popularity and success with the super-hit song Manikya Malaya Poovi from her film Oru Adaar Love. In the song, the cute romance between Priya and her co-star has taken the netizens back down the memory lane and reminded them of their high school romance. Taking the Internet with a massive storm, the viral song has recorded more than 9 million views on YouTube just within a few days of the release.

#PriyaPrakashVarrier Damn! even @msdhoni can't stand her beautiful smile! #PriyaWarrier killed more people than Hitler in one day! with her smile! pic.twitter.com/LT7M6pnKBf — Abhishek Singh (@abhishekscric18) February 11, 2018