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Home > Entertainment News > ‘Everyone Bursting Crackers Should Be Jailed’: Uorfi Javed Slams Firecracker Users As Delhi AQI Turns Severe After Diwali

‘Everyone Bursting Crackers Should Be Jailed’: Uorfi Javed Slams Firecracker Users As Delhi AQI Turns Severe After Diwali

Uorfi Javed has demanded jail for people bursting firecrackers after Diwali, reacting to Delhi's worsening air quality. Several monitoring stations recorded severe AQI levels on November 9.

Uorfi Javed Slams Firecracker Users (Image: X)
Uorfi Javed Slams Firecracker Users (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-11-09 15:01 IST

Content creator, actor and reality show star Uorfi Javed has demanded stringent measures to be taken against those who burst firecrackers after Diwali amid the alarming air pollution conditions in many cities especially Delhi. In an Instagram story posted by Uorfi Javed on Monday, November 9, she said that the persons bursting crackers should be imprisoned.

Sharing her frustration over the pollution situation, Uorfi wrote, “Everyone bursting crackers should be jailed! Period! Bc Kya halat kar di hai gawaar logo ne?” Her statement comes amidst growing air pollution in New Delhi after the festival of Diwali. Several monitoring centers in the national capital have found air pollution levels in the severe category once again reigniting the debate around the harmful effects of bursting firecrackers.

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What Did Uorfi Javed Say About People Bursting Firecrackers?

The actress expressed her frustration via an Instagram Story on November 9. She asked that those setting off fireworks be put behind bars and also criticized individuals whose parties, in her view, had made pollution levels worse.

The actress was quite direct in the message as she referred to them as “gawaar logo.” She did not mention any individual’s name in the post. This came at a time when the public is again worried about health hazards due to pollution after festivities.

Delhi AQI Turns Severe After Diwali: What Do The Latest Readings Show?

Delhi’s air quality remained a major concern on Monday morning. According to NDTV, the city’s AQI reached 483 at 8:10 am, placing it in the severe category. At least 15 monitoring stations recorded readings above 400.

The Economic Times, citing a separate CPCB reading from 7 am, reported the city’s AQI at 368, in the very poor category, while several localities had readings above 400. The figures reflect readings taken at different times and should not be treated as the same measurement.

Mumbai’s air quality was comparatively better on Monday morning. The Free Press Journal report put the city’s overall AQI at 171, in the moderate category.

What Were The Firecracker Rules In Delhi-NCR During Diwali 2026?

It needs to be mentioned that the Supreme Court had allowed green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR during certain windows on November 7 and 8. The allowed time was from 6 am to 7 am and 8 pm to 10 pm. However, several reports indicated the use of fireworks even after midnight, even though there was a complete ban imposed on November 9.

It is true that the firework emissions may increase the particulate pollution, but they are not the only reason for the deteriorated air quality in Delhi. The vehicle emissions, construction dust, weather, and many other factors also affect pollution levels in Delhi. The post on Twitter by Uorfi has again made the issue of pollution popular among celebrities.

ALSO READ: Nine Gems, Ramayana Connection And A Time-Travel Twist: Is SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi Plot Revealed? Here’s What We Know So Far

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‘Everyone Bursting Crackers Should Be Jailed’: Uorfi Javed Slams Firecracker Users As Delhi AQI Turns Severe After Diwali
Tags: Delhi AQIDelhi PollutionDiwali 2026entertainmentFirecrackersuorfi javed

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‘Everyone Bursting Crackers Should Be Jailed’: Uorfi Javed Slams Firecracker Users As Delhi AQI Turns Severe After Diwali

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‘Everyone Bursting Crackers Should Be Jailed’: Uorfi Javed Slams Firecracker Users As Delhi AQI Turns Severe After Diwali

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‘Everyone Bursting Crackers Should Be Jailed’: Uorfi Javed Slams Firecracker Users As Delhi AQI Turns Severe After Diwali
‘Everyone Bursting Crackers Should Be Jailed’: Uorfi Javed Slams Firecracker Users As Delhi AQI Turns Severe After Diwali
‘Everyone Bursting Crackers Should Be Jailed’: Uorfi Javed Slams Firecracker Users As Delhi AQI Turns Severe After Diwali
‘Everyone Bursting Crackers Should Be Jailed’: Uorfi Javed Slams Firecracker Users As Delhi AQI Turns Severe After Diwali
‘Everyone Bursting Crackers Should Be Jailed’: Uorfi Javed Slams Firecracker Users As Delhi AQI Turns Severe After Diwali

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