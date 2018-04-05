The entire Bollywood and Salman’s fans from across the globe are shocked and saddened and being a true Bhaijaan fan I myself pray for the actor’s jail term to get reduced keeping in mind his contribution to society. The actor in every way possible has gone out of his way to help the poor, needy as well as his industry friends in their bad times.

It’s a sad day for Bollywood as well as for me. Being a die-hard Salman Khan fan and respecting the actor for his social work through charity, Being Human and a lot more over the years, I fail to understand that why couldn’t any leniency be given to Salman in the blackbuck poaching case. I respect the decision of the Jodhpur Court but at the same time, I feel that they could have shown a little leniency considering the fact that Salman Khan in real life has tried to give back to the society through his social work and has helped the needy.

The entire Bollywood and Salman’s fans from across the globe are shocked and saddened and being a true Bhaijaan fan I myself pray for the actor’s jail term to get reduced keeping in mind his contribution to society. The actor in every way possible has gone out of his way to help the poor, needy as well as his industry friends in their bad times. Through his NGO and his social work, he has inspired many celebrities to come forward for charity work.

The star has also come forward for all kinds of government schemes and was also the face of BMC’s Swacch Bharat Mission. As a fan and citizen I feel that he doesn’t deserve such a harsh punishment and just like everyone else, Salman Khan should also be given a second chance. As they say, ‘everyone deserves a second chance in life.’ He contributed to the economy through his films, charity and much more and has entertained us for over three decades. I will be waiting for his comeback like a loyal fan and will stand by him no matter what.

