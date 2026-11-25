In the Bollywood film industry of the 1980s, there were many relationships that drew a lot of media attention but never came out in the open. One such relationship was that between Mithun Chakraborty and Sridevi. After several years, however, director Lawrence D’Souza has shed light on this issue, describing how the actor used to visit Sridevi’s make-up room and also phone her often while she was shooting for films.

As director Lawrence D’Souza, who directed both the actors in the film Gair Kanooni in 1989, revealed, Mithun Chakraborty had the habit of arriving at the film sets when it was almost time for wrap up and then spend time in the make-up room of Sridevi. D’Souza even recalled how Mithun Chakraborty used to call Sridevi on her cell phone many times when she was busy on the shoot.

Lawrence D’Souza Recalls Mithun Chakraborty’s Visits To Sridevi’s Make-Up Room

In reference to what he had seen, D’Souza pointed out that their relationship was no secret to people involved in the movie industry at that time. This is an insight into the kind of interactions that he had noticed when the two actors worked together. The memories of the film director have helped to bring back to focus the relationship between Mithun and Sridevi. However, these are just stories narrated by D’Souza and cannot be taken as independent verification of every element of their private lives.

Mithun was married to actress Yogeeta Bali during this time. Consequently, his alleged affair with Sridevi turned out to be one of the most controversial elements of his personal life story. They co-starred in the movies called Jaag Utha Insan, Waqt Ki Awaaz, and Gair Kanooni.

What Did Lawrence D’Souza Say About Sanjay Dutt And Madhuri Dixit?

In addition, D’Souza also talked about the other famous Bollywood couple from that era, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit. While filming Saajan (1991), he remembered Sanjay peering into the camera when he used to film the close-ups of Madhuri. This has helped fuel another debate which has been going on since the early 90s, when both of these actors have been constantly rumoured to be together in the media.

However, D’Souza did not confirm that the two were in a relationship. His recollection was limited to what he had noticed during filming, and it would be inaccurate to present it as proof of an affair.

The filmmaker’s latest account has once again brought attention to two of Bollywood’s most discussed alleged romances from the 1980s and early 1990s. While the stories continue to attract curiosity, the distinction between what people witnessed on film sets and what happened in the actors’ private lives remains important.

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