Renowned author Stephen King has taken to social media to advocate for the revival of the supernatural series 'Evil,' which recently concluded its run on Paramount+.

King’s enthusiastic endorsement of the show has sparked renewed interest and support from its fanbase and cast members.

On Sunday, King posted a heartfelt message on X, urging Paramount+ to renew ‘Evil.’

“Dear Paramount+: More EVIL, please,” King wrote.

This direct appeal was met with appreciation from the show’s star, Katja Herbers, who responded with a message of gratitude, “From the bottom of our Evil hearts, thank you!!!”

The dialogue between King and Herbers follows a recent PBS News interview clip where King praised the series, according to Deadline.

“There’s a show called Evil on Paramount+ that I like,” King said in the video.

“It’s great. It’s funny and it’s witty and it’s very, very sharp,” he said, according to Deadline.

Herbers shared this clip, urging the platform to consider picking up the show for additional seasons.

King’s endorsement was echoed by Robert King, co-creator of ‘Evil,’ who expressed his gratitude for the praise.

“It’s such an honour,” Robert King remarked, highlighting the impact of the literary giant’s support.

‘Evil’ delves into the psychological and supernatural realms, exploring the nature of evil through the eyes of Dr Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers), a sceptical forensic psychologist, Catholic seminarian David Acosta (Mike Colter), and tech expert Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi).

The trio investigates supernatural occurrences under the auspices of the Catholic Church.

Since its premiere on CBS in 2019, ‘Evil’ transitioned to Paramount+ for its second season and continued for two more seasons before concluding in February.

The first two seasons are still available on Netflix.

Despite its critical acclaim and dedicated following, the show was officially cancelled after its fourth season, a decision influenced by shifting industry dynamics and the ongoing writers’ strike, according to Deadline.

Robert King, reflecting on the cancellation, suggested that the show’s popularity might have grown post-announcement.

“If we’re a victim of anything, it’s a timing,” he said, adding, “The Wall Street reevaluation of the business and changes in Paramount+’s strategy contributed to the decision to end the show,” according to Deadline.

(With inputs from ANI)