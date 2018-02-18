Former Bigg Boss 11 contestant and Haryanvi dancer and internet sensation Sapna Choudhary’s latest song Mera Chand has taken the internet by storm in no time. The song Mera Chand also features Naveen Naru and is sung by Raj Mawar. The lyrics of the song have been written by Navin Vishu and the video has been directed by Pawan Gill.

Popular Haryanvi dancer and Bigg Boss 11 contestant Sapna Choudhary’s latest song Mera Chand has taken the internet by storm in no time. The phenomenal dancer, who made headlines with her stint on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11, which is hosted by Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan, is known for her spectacular dance moves and expressions which drive her fans crazy. The dancer has a massive fan following across the nation and therefore her songs become an overnight sensation overnight.

Soon after featuring in a song from Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor starrer Veery Ki Wedding, the dancer has now come up with a romantic number Mera Chand which has taken the internet by storm. The song released on Saturday and has gone viral on the internet. The video shows Sapna Chaudhary in a unique and different avatar. The song Mera Chand also features Naveen Naru and is sung by Raj Mawar. The lyrics of the song have been written by Navin Vishu and the video has been directed by Pawan Gill. The music director of the song Mera Chand is Vraj Bandhu. The song has gone viral on the internet and has fetched around 317,321 views on YouTube.

Recently, Sapna Choudhary’s show in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh had to be stopped mid-way as the crowd created a lot of ruckus in between the show. Sapna, who had to perform in Kanpur had to leave mid-way as the crowd went out of hands and police was unable to control them. According to reports, the property was also vandalized and Sapna Choudhary’s fans became violent at the venue of the programme. Her fans clashed and fought with security personnel and vandalised property at Brijendra Swaroop Park.