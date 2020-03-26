While the whole nation is practicing social-distancing amid countrywide lockdown, Arti Singh among other celebs donated her time towards her kitchen. Have a look at her video:

The country under lockdown has made us all house arrest, and the same is compelled by none other than Coronavirus. However, countrymen crave to go out but this may worsen the conditions so stay inside the home is the need of the hour. Amidst the 21 days lockdown and home-quarantine, many Bollywood celebrities are trying something innovative to pass their time.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh has been enjoying her quarantine to the level best. Many Bollywood and Television celebs have indulged in painting, singing and what not while Arti Singh decided to hone her cooking talent. Recently, Arti Singh took to her Instagram account in order to share a glimpse of her kitchen and her culinary skills. We have all seen her cooking inside Bigg Boss house but never knew that the actor loves to experiment with something special every time.

The television actor turned into a MasterChef and shared a video on her social media account. While sharing the video she wrote that cooking has always been her passion. The actor also shared the cooking video on her personal Youtube channel as she made chicken curry. So if you want to learn how to cook perfect chicken curry, you can watch Arti Singh’s Youtube video.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill says she loves Sidharth Shukla but doesn’t want to lose him as a friend

Have a look at Arti Singh’s Youtube video:

Also read: Paras Chhabra’s ex Akanksha Puri in awe of Sidnaaz’s chemistry, says they both are made for each other

Arti Singh was considered to be the weakest contestant in Bigg Boss but later, she fought like a tigress and exposed her bold and strong side in the house. With her hard work and capability, she was able to become a contestant from the top 5 of the grand finale.

Have a look at her Instagram post as well:

She was appreciated by the host Salman Khan for playing the game without losing her dignity. Her fans are also waiting to see her back on the screen but however, her Television comeback might not happen.

Till then, enjoy Arti Singh’s most favorite quarantine time pass.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App