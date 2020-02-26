Ex-Bigg Boss contestant: Abu Malik opens up on Sidharth Shukla and Shenaaz Gill relationship, claims that he met Sidharth and talked about his future plans.

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant: Abu Malik is popularly known for composing Bollywood music and also is a brother of another famous Indian music composer, Anu Malik. Abu Malik came into the limelight after appearing as a contestant in Bigg Boss 13. While staying in the house of Bigg Boss he claims that he became a good friend of Bigg Boss 13 winner, Sidharth Shukla.

In his latest video on his youtube channel, Abu Malik covered the topic of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill love story. In his video, he claims that Sidharth Shukla asked him to have a talk on his personal life on which Abu Malik agreed to meet him. He also added that they have a chit chat on the Sidnaaz’s relationship. He said that Sidharth told him that they both are spending time with each other. Apart from doing TV shows Shenaaz somehow manages to take out some time for him.

Abu Malik talks more about the career of Sidharth Shukla asserting that he will take some time to come back in his career. After that, Abu Malik went on saying that he also met Vikas Fhatak aka Hindustani Bhau and they went to club to spend some quality time.

Sidharth Shukla, being a TV star and Bigg Boss 13 winner has garnered a huge fan base that are interested in getting the information about his personal life. The star, however, manages to fulfill almost every demand of his fans that’s why he is one of the most loved and praised television star.

