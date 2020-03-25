While the government has urged people to stay home to prevent getting infected from Coronavirus, Kishwer Merchant cracks it down how to make her husband's birthday special. Have a look:

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant and television actor Kishwer Merchantt prepared a special home-made cake for her husband Suyyash Rai for his birthday. Suyyash Rai actor and singer, cut his birthday cake yesterday on March 24 which was prepared by his wife. She baked a ‘Kada prasad cake’ for his special day.

Kishwer shared a video and photos on her social media handles. She shared a video of her planned surprise on Twitter and a photo of the cake on her Instagram story. Indeed, Kishwer has put in a lot of effort to make Suyyash’s birthday a special one amid the nation-wide lockdown.

As the coronavirus outbreak has forced the central government to impose a complete lockdown for the next 21 days, Kishwer decided to make something special out of this opportunity for her husband’s special day with such a cute gesture.

Also read: Karan Patel criticises people for crowding the streets to buy essentials, says stop behaving like animals during migration

Have a look at Kishwer Merchant’s Twitter video:

Also read: India lockdown for 21 days: Hina Khan, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Surbhi Jyoti and Sidharth Shukla among others laud PM Modi’s decision, urge fans to stay calm

The couple started dating in 2010 and decided to tie a knot after 6 long years in December 2016. While they were dating, they also appeared in Bigg Boss 9 together.

Kishwer started her career in 1997 and has contributed to shows such as Khichdi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Ek Hasina Thi, Choti Bahu, etc. Kishwer was last seen in Star Plus popular drama Kaha Hum Kaha Tum where she portrayed a negative role opposite Wasim Mushtaq.

Suyyash, on the other hand, started off his career as an actor and did a show like Pyaar Ki Yeh Ek Kahaani, Laal Ishq, Batdameez Dil and many more. Later, his interest shifted and he got busy building his career in music.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App