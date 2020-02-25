Ex Bigg Boss contestant Mahira Sharma took to Instagram this time to accept her mistake yet again but refused to give out an apology to Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival as requested by the latter.

Mahira Sharma has been in the news lately for uploading an Instagram story on 20th February 2020, which showed her holding an award from Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival which was later found to be forged, and the film festival requested to end the matter by demanding an apology from the former Bigg Boss contestant on 24th February 2020, to which Mahira Sharma has responded with a comprehensive post saying the situation was due to a miscommunication and involves no fault of her, and refused to apologize for her misleading Instagram story as requested by Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival officials.

Mahira Sharma however in her latest Instagram post mentioned her fault of accepting the award off stage and expressed her desire to earn the honor rightfully one day.

Mahira the post saying she hopes her statement would clear the air and she too wants to end this matter on a good note, however, her refusal apologize would likely end up giving new life to the controversy.

This situation escalated after Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival officials on 24th February posted a statement of their own, through Instagram where they criticized Mahira of misdirecting the issue and implying it was she who is at fault, and demanded an apology to end the matter from her within 48 hours.

Now with this response from Mahira Sharma, the controversy doesn’t seem to end as she hasn’t taken any responsibility of the situation rather reaffirmed that it is just a case of miss-communication, and refused to honor the apology request from the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival within a period of 48 hours.

The truth to this entire case is still convoluted and hidden with little to know facts available as to who is at fault, but the netizens have already passed their judgment calling all sorts of things to Mahira Sharma, and her subsequent statement has made the case even worse for her.

