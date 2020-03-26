Bigg Boss 13 has been a television blockbuster and has brought name, fame and work to many of its contestants. But however, another controversy has been added to its long list as Shehnaaz Gill has something to say about Asim Riaz being the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 13 has been able to garner a lot of public attention and a good amount of TRP. Even after the show went off-air, it was amid many controversies. While many people believed that Sidharth Shukla was a deserving contestant to win the trophy, many quoted that Asim Riaz received much more votes than the winner.

The show has made many controversies even today. Now recently, Shehnaaz Gill has reportedly given a shocking statement. The Punjabi model and singer Shehnaaz Gill in an interview said that she expected to become the first runner-up of the show but it was Asim Riaz who took her place.

She also claimed that she did not like Asim Riaz standing along with Sidharth Shukla on the grand finale of the show. Had it been herself instead, it would have been better. Further, she quoted that even if Sidharth would have won even then it would be fun if they both shared the stage on the finale episode.

Also read: Ex Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh shows her cooking skills during quarantine

Have a look at Bigg Boss 13 grand finale moment:

Also read: Katrina Kaif shares a funny video of her sweeping the floor,Arjun Kapoor calls her Kantaben 2.0

Other than this, Shehnaaz Gill also claimed that she always knew that Sidharth Shukla would win the Bigg Boss 13 trophy as he was making headlines of the show. Even if his game was strong, the contestants used to talk about him behind his back, she went on revealing.

Shehnaaz Gill went to participate in Colors TV show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge just after Bigg Boss 13 but however, her show was not able to garner as much audience as Salman Khan hosted show did. On the finale of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Shehnaaz Gill walked out of the stage claiming that she would not select any suitor for herself as her heart belongs to Sidharth only.

The duo has also been seen in Darshan Rawal romantic number Bhula Dunga and their chemistry set the music video of the fire.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App