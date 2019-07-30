Former Bigg Boss Malayalam contestant Pearle Maaney is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Anurag Basu's film. Film is starred by Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Sana Shaikh Fatima, Rohit Sharath in the lead roles. Talking about her excitement to a leading daily, Former Bigg Boss Malayalam contestant Pearle Maaney spilled the beans about bagging her role.

Former Bigg Boss Malayalam contestant Pearle Maaney who gained her popularity from television industry is all set to make her Bollywood debut. Yes, she has bagged her first Hindi film debut in director Anurag Basu’s film. Film features an ensemble cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Sana Shaikh Fatima, Rohit Sharath in the lead roles.

Excited about her Bollywood debut, an elated Pearle Maaney expressed her happiness over bagging the role.

While speaking to a leading daily, Pearle Maaney said that she had not any apprehensions before beginning the shoot. The shoot set is fun, and there is love and respect. It feels great to work with amazing actors. The actor will be seen in different characters, having different shades of the emotions with each scene.

Host kick-started the shoot. She had joined the team in the fourth schedule. The major part of the film is being done in Mumbai and Goa.

On the personal front, Pearle Maaney got hitched with Bigg Boss co-contestant Srinish Aravind on May 5.

Like every fairytale couple’s story Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind’s met each other during their stay inside Bigg Boss Malayalam house. Now, they are happily married. Couple had a christian wedding at the St. Mary’s Church at Chowara, followed by a grand reception.

The anchor is presently away from Malayalam television due to movie schedule and the movie is expected to be released in February 2020.

