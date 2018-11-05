Former CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani asserted that he has filed a plea in Bombay High Court against the censor board for suggesting over 20 cuts in his upcoming film Rangeela Raja, which features Govinda in lead role. Nihalani has both directed and produced the film which according to him is inspired by the life of liquor baron Vijay Mallya.

Former Censor Board chief Pahlaj Nihalani, known for his ardent love of cutting and chopping film scenes in the name of sanskar, on Monday filed a plea in Bombay High Court against Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after it reportedly suggested around 20 cuts in his upcoming Hindi film Rangeela Raja. He further added that the cuts suggested for his film violate CBFC guidelines. Nihalani also accused current CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi of not following the standard procedure and doing favouritism.

My film was reviewed 40 days after applying. I was going to release my film on Nov 8. Thugs of Hindostan had applied 20 days after me. Prasoon Joshi&Aamir Khan are good friends, so they were given preference. The cuts suggested for my film violate CBFC guidelines: Pahlaj Nihalani pic.twitter.com/5FcfYsEUwN — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2018

Pahlaj Nihalani then directed a full-blown attack on current CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi. He said that his film was reviewed 40 days after he applied for review and revealed that he actually wanted to release Rangeela Raja on November 8 but due to the delay in the review process, he had to extend the release dates.

The veteran director and producer went on to say that the makers of Thugs of Hindostan applied for review 20 days after his application but it was approved early because Prasoon Joshi and Aamir Khan share a close relationship. Nihalani ended his argument saying that the cuts suggested by the censor board flouts the CBFC guidelines.

Rangeela Raja is a comedy-drama directed and produced by Pahlaj Nihalani and it will feature Govinda in double roles. The movie has been shot in 1990s backdrop and is touted to be a full-throttle entertainer. The release date of it is yet to be announced.

